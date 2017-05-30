Alleged hit-and-run driver to be arraigned in deadly bus stop crash

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Belchertown resident who allegedly killed a man in a hit-and-run crash last November, will be in court Tuesday morning.

Peter Sheremeta, 20, will be arraigned on charges including motor vehicle homicide and manslaughter while operating under the influence in connection to the November 8 crash in Amherst.

Carey says that Sheremeta was allegedly driving his pickup truck at a high speed, when he struck William Wanczyk, 55, of Northampton, who was waiting at the bus shelter at 141 North Pleasant Street. Prosecutors say Sheremeta did not stop after the crash, and his truck was found abandoned north of the crash site.

Wanczyk died shortly after he was taken to the hospital.

In addition to the previously mentioned charges, Sheremeta is also charged with:

Operating under the influence Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon Leaving the scene of a property damage motor vehicle crash Operating to endanger Operating with a suspended driver’s license Use without authority

