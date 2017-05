CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – “Accessibility for All” is the initiative to ensure that any and all people have the ability to explore the outdoors, without limitations! The 8th Annual Wheel Walk is coming up, so Committee Members Dana Dansereau and Frank Mazzei gave us a preview of what to expect!

8th Annual Wheel Walk

June 10, 2017: 10:00am-12:00pm (registration begins 9:30am)

Stanley Park, Westfield MA (Annex Pavilion behind rose gardens)