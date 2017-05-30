3 arrested for break-in at Easthampton convenience store

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men and one woman were arrested following an early morning break-in at an Easthampton convenience store.

Easthampton Police Officer Chad Alexander told 22News that Angelius Green of Paterson, N.J., Anthony Ortiz of Holyoke, and Nancy Gonzalez of Holyoke were all taken into custody after the incident at the FL Roberts store on Northampton Street (Route 10).

Alexander says that police were called at about 2:15 A.M. Tuesday for a report of a possible breaking and entering. When they got there, they found the front glass door was shattered, and the store was ransacked.

Police dog “Gino” ultimately tracked the suspects to Dragon Circle, about half a mile away, Alexander says. Officers recovered a “substantial amount of cash” as well as several cartons of Newport cigarettes. Alexander added that police reviewed surveillance video from the store, which confirmed the suspects’ identities.

All three suspects are charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime for a felony and larceny over $250. Green and Ortiz face additional charges of possession of burglarious tools and malicious destruction of property, with Green facing a further charge of furnishing a false name.

The suspects were scheduled for arraignment Tuesday afternoon in Northampton District Court.