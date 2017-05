SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (Mass Appeal) From manufacturing muskets in 1794 to M1’s for our troops as they fought in Europe, the Springfield Armory has been instrumental in the history of America. Joanne Gangi-Wellman, Chief of Interpretation took us on a tour of the armory.

Springfield Armory National Historic Site

One Armory Square

Suite 2

Springfield, MA 01105

(413) 734-8551