The long ride home: Expect heavy traffic for Memorial Day

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Day is one of the biggest travel days of the year, as millions of Americans head home from the long-weekend destinations. MassDOT is advising travelers to try to avoid the peak travel times on the highways if possible.

MassDOT advises that traffic volumes are typically the heaviest between 1:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. Traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike is expected to be extremely heavy Monday, especially through central Massachusetts, between Exits 11A in Westborough/Hopkinton and Exit 9 in Sturbridge.

You can also expect slowdowns on Interstate 91 through the construction zone in downtown Springfield. While active road work has been suspended during the holiday weekend, lane shifts and restrictions remain in place.

Click here for an interactive map outlining some common traffic trouble spots across southern New England.