GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Franklin County residents gathered at Greenfield’s annual Memorial Day parade Monday morning.

Dozens of families lined Main Street waving flags. The parade kicked off at the Greenfield Middle School, led by the patriotic tunes of the Greenfield High School Marching Band.

Parade marchers stopped at several memorial sites along the route, including the Vietnam Veterans War Memorial.

