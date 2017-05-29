Shoppers get more deals on Memorial Day sales

Memorial Day weekend is one of the best days for deals

Published:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Today’s rain made cook-outs less of an option this Memorial Day, so some people went to the mall to take advantage of the Memorial Day deals.

Shoppers flocked to the Holyoke Mall, where retailers offered discounts and sales for the holiday.

One shopper told 22News, if it weren’t for the rain, he would have spent his time outdoors.

“Just checking out the different clothing sales. Seeing what’s on sale, just trying to enjoy the weekend,” Andrew Laroche of South Hadley told 22News.

Memorial Day weekend is considered one of the best days for deals, outside of Black Friday.

