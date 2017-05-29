Recently passed veterans honored at Northampton Memorial Day service

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 300 veterans died in Massachusetts within the past six months. Now, they’re being honored for their service to the nation.

Families filled the chapel in the Northampton VA Medical Center for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs annual Memorial Day service.

The ceremony honored more than 320 veterans who died in Massachusetts over the past 6 months with a name reading. Residents gathered together in prayer and worship, reflecting on the sacrifices and memories of lost loved ones.

One Amherst resident came to the service to honor her father, a veteran who died this past November.

She told 22News he served in World War II as a navigator and was a prisoner of war for nine months.

“He was the bravest, smartest, kindest man you could ever know and he lived a great long life until the age of 95,” Barbara Irving told 22News.

She hopes Memorial Day will remind people of the sacrifices veteran made and help them be mindful of their freedoms.

A military color guard placed a memorial wreath at the service to honor veterans.