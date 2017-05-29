Real Estate Minute: is that fixer upper worth it?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Today’s market is showing signs of low inventory – and with that low inventory come fixer upper listings. So how can buyers determine if a fixer upper is right for them, and whether it will be worth the money to fix it up? Rick Sawicki, President of the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley, told us what we need to know in this edition of Real Estate Minute.

