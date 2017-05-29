Quick and easy dishes, perfect for your next BBQ

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for a quick and easy recipe to bring to a barbeque, we’ve got the perfect ones for dinner and dessert! Cathie Cappa, Owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen showed us how to make a quick and delicious Tortellini Salad, Angel Food Cake, and Berry Trifle!

Tortellini Salad with Zucchini and Peas Ingredients:

1 pkg refrigerated 3 cheese tortellini

2/3 cup frozen peas

2 medium zucchini

2tbsp olive oil divided

2 garlic cloves minced

1 tsp grated lemon rind plus 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

small fresh basil leaves

Directions:

Cook Pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Add peas for the last 6 minutes. Drain and cool for 10 minutes. Place pasta and peas in a medium bowl. Using a vegetable peeler, shave zucchini into ribbons. Heat 1 1/2 tsp. oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add garlic, cook stirring constantly 30 seconds. Remove from heat. Add zucchini and cook until slightly softened about 1 minute. Add zucchini mixture to tortellini mixture in bold. Combine rind, juice, salt, pepper, and remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil. Drizzle over trellis mixture. toss gently to coat. Spring with basil if desired.

Angel Food Cake & Berry Trifle Ingredients:

5 cups fresh strawberries

6 oz container blueberries

6 oz container raspberries

1/4 cup granulated sugar

Juice of 1/2 orange

4 cups low fat 2% greek yogurt

1/4 cup honey

Store-bought angel food cake

Directions:

Add berries to a bowl along with the sugar and orange juice. Let sit 15 to 20 minutes until juicy

Add the yogurt and honey to a bowl. Stir with a spoon to mix in the honey and smooth out so the mixture will be more spreadable.

Cut the angel food cake into large chunks using a serrated knife, and add about one third of the cake to the bottom of a medium trifle dish (or any glass bowl).

Add a layer of syrupy berries and then a layer of yogurt, reserving a few spoonfuls of yogurt for the end.

Repeat layers until you have no more remaining ingredients.

Finish the top with the few spoonfuls of yogurt in the center and the fresh whole strawberries.

Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until chilled, at least one hour and up to overnight.