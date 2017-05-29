Quick and easy dishes, perfect for your next BBQ

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for a quick and easy recipe to bring to a barbeque, we’ve got the perfect ones for dinner and dessert! Cathie Cappa, Owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen showed us how to make a quick and delicious Tortellini Salad, Angel Food Cake, and Berry Trifle!
Tortellini Salad with Zucchini and Peas Ingredients:
- 1 pkg refrigerated 3 cheese tortellini
- 2/3 cup frozen peas
- 2 medium zucchini
- 2tbsp olive oil divided
- 2 garlic cloves minced
- 1 tsp grated lemon rind plus 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
- small fresh basil leaves
Directions:
- Cook Pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat.
- Add peas for the last 6 minutes.
- Drain and cool for 10 minutes.
- Place pasta and peas in a medium bowl.
- Using a vegetable peeler, shave zucchini into ribbons.
- Heat 1 1/2 tsp. oil in a skillet over medium heat.
- Add garlic, cook stirring constantly 30 seconds.
- Remove from heat.
- Add zucchini and cook until slightly softened about 1 minute.
- Add zucchini mixture to tortellini mixture in bold.
- Combine rind, juice, salt, pepper, and remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil.
- Drizzle over trellis mixture. toss gently to coat. Spring with basil if desired.
Angel Food Cake & Berry Trifle Ingredients:
- 5 cups fresh strawberries
- 6 oz container blueberries
- 6 oz container raspberries
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- Juice of 1/2 orange
- 4 cups low fat 2% greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup honey
- Store-bought angel food cake
Directions:
- Add berries to a bowl along with the sugar and orange juice. Let sit 15 to 20 minutes until juicy
- Add the yogurt and honey to a bowl. Stir with a spoon to mix in the honey and smooth out so the mixture will be more spreadable.
- Cut the angel food cake into large chunks using a serrated knife, and add about one third of the cake to the bottom of a medium trifle dish (or any glass bowl).
- Add a layer of syrupy berries and then a layer of yogurt, reserving a few spoonfuls of yogurt for the end.
- Repeat layers until you have no more remaining ingredients.
- Finish the top with the few spoonfuls of yogurt in the center and the fresh whole strawberries.
- Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until chilled, at least one hour and up to overnight.