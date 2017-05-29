Quick and easy dishes, perfect for your next BBQ

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for a quick and easy recipe to bring to a barbeque, we’ve got the perfect ones for dinner and dessert! Cathie Cappa, Owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen showed us how to make a quick and delicious Tortellini Salad, Angel Food Cake, and Berry Trifle!

Tortellini Salad with Zucchini and Peas Ingredients:

  • 1 pkg refrigerated 3 cheese tortellini
  • 2/3 cup frozen peas
  • 2 medium zucchini
  • 2tbsp olive oil divided
  • 2 garlic cloves minced
  • 1 tsp grated lemon rind plus 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 tsp kosher salt
  • 1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
  • small fresh basil leaves

Directions:

  1. Cook Pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat.
  2. Add peas for the last 6 minutes.
  3. Drain and cool for 10 minutes.
  4. Place pasta and peas in a medium bowl.
  5. Using a vegetable peeler, shave zucchini into ribbons.
  6. Heat 1 1/2 tsp. oil in a skillet over medium heat.
  7. Add garlic, cook stirring constantly 30 seconds.
  8. Remove from heat.
  9. Add zucchini and cook until slightly softened about 1 minute.
  10. Add zucchini mixture to tortellini mixture in bold.
  11. Combine rind, juice, salt, pepper, and remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil.
  12. Drizzle over trellis mixture. toss gently to coat. Spring with basil if desired.

 

Angel Food Cake & Berry Trifle Ingredients:

  • 5 cups fresh strawberries
  • 6 oz container blueberries
  • 6 oz container raspberries
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • Juice of 1/2 orange
  • 4 cups low fat 2% greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • Store-bought angel food cake

Directions:

  • Add berries to a bowl along with the sugar and orange juice. Let sit 15 to 20 minutes until juicy
  • Add the yogurt and honey to a bowl. Stir with a spoon to mix in the honey and smooth out so the mixture will be more spreadable.
  • Cut the angel food cake into large chunks using a serrated knife, and add about one third of the cake to the bottom of a medium trifle dish (or any glass bowl).
  • Add a layer of syrupy berries and then a layer of yogurt, reserving a few spoonfuls of yogurt for the end.
  • Repeat layers until you have no more remaining ingredients.
  • Finish the top with the few spoonfuls of yogurt in the center and the fresh whole strawberries.
  • Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until chilled, at least one hour and up to overnight.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s