Rollover crash shut down portion of Granby Rd. in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Granby Road in Chicopee was shut down for a time early Monday afternoon, due to a rollover crash.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, there were only minor injuries in the crash, but firefighters had to use the jaws of life to free a passenger who became trapped inside one of the vehicles.

One of the vehicles, a pickup truck, ended up on its side, while the other, a Toyota Corolla sedan, received heavy damage to the front end.

Granby Road was closed between Lawrence Road and the Davitt Bridge due to the crash, but re-opened after the damaged vehicles were towed away.