Police: Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in crash

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed one person and injured another.

Authorities say the crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. Sunday in West Bridgewater. Police say a 46-year-old man from Brockton was travelling southbound on state Route 24 when he crashed into a car.

Officials say a 53-year-old Norton woman was riding with the man at the time of the crash.

Investigators say the driver of the motorcycle was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say the motorcyclist’s passenger was taken to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not have not released the identities of the victims. An investigation is ongoing.