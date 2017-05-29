Parade cancelled, but Chicopee Memorial Day ceremony held indoors

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Day ceremonies in Chicopee had to be moved indoors due to Monday’s rain.

The city’s annual parade was cancelled, but everyone filled American Legion Post 452 for a service at 11:00 A.M. The ceremony was led by Westover Air Reserve Base spokesman MSgt. Andrew Biscoe. Congressman Richard Neal and Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos were among the speakers.

Vietnam veterans sat alongside children, as all generations remembered the true meaning of the holiday.

“We can’t forget our veterans and these young children will be our future veterans, so we have to show them how to do it the right way for when their turn comes,” said Donald Isabelle, commander of Amvets Post 12.

The ceremony ended a weekend full of Memorial Day events in Chicopee, including a candlelight service Sunday honoring the city’s heroes killed in the Vietnam War.

