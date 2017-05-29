Murder trial in 2003 Fitchburg shooting gets underway

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Boston man charged with murder in connection with a 2003 shooting in Fitchburg is headed to trial.

Prosecutors say testimony in the trial of 40-year-old Tyrone Strong’s trial is expected to begin Tuesday. Jury selection started last week.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that Strong was one of four men charged in the September 2003 shooting of 23-year-old Christian Perez during what authorities allege was a drug robbery.

All four were arrested after the car they were in was stopped by state police about an hour after Perez was killed, but they were not charged with murder at the time.

They were all indicted in 2014 and 2015 based on new evidence.

One of the other co-defendants has already been acquitted and charges against a second were dismissed.