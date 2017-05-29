Memorial Day very meaningful for Gold Star mother

Sy Becker Published:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tracy Taylor lost her son in October of 2007, when he was killed in Iraq. Monday morning, the Gold Star mother shared her story with 22News during Monday’s Memorial Day parade and observance in West Springfield.

Taylor spoke of how few know the pain of losing a son in wartime. She talked about her sadness in losing her son, but also of the pride that she feels in his service to our country.

Taylor has received the Massachusetts Medal of Liberty, along with several other Gold Star mothers.

Monday’s Memorial Day observance in West Springfield featured a parade that stepped off at 10:00 A.M. from St. Thomas the Apostle School, and continued to the West Springfield Town Common.

22News reporter Sy Becker was there, and spoke with veterans about how they felt about this show of respect to our nation’s fallen heroes. Hear what they had to say tonight on 22News at 5:30.

Memorial Day 2017

