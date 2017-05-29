Memorial Day show of respect in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) –East Longmeadow held a Memorial Day tribute Monday to its sons and daughters who never returned home from war.

American Legion Post 293 conducted the service at the East Longmeadow High School auditorium. They were joined by many neighbors in this gathering of respect and remembrance.

Ninety-one year-old World War II veteran Russell Rennell regrets the description by some of Memorial Day as a holiday.

“I don’t know where they came up with that. It’s a day to remember a fallen veteran,” Rennell said. “It’s a time to remember how those people gave up their lives so we could have our freedom today.”

East Longmeadow was just one of several western Massachusetts communities where residents Monday took time to remember all those who laid down their lives in service to our country.

