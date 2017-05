WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Those who gave their lives in defense of our freedoms were honored Monday with a parade through downtown Westfield.

The city’s annual Memorial Day Parade stepped off on North Elm Street at 10:00 A.M. The parade works its way over the river and through downtown, before ending with a ceremony at Parker Memorial Park.

