NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Public officials, veterans, and city residents paid their respects to America’s war dead during Northampton’s annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony.

The parade began at Trinity Row Park at 10:00 A.M. and ended at the cemetery on Park Street.

It was actually the second day in a row that America’s fallen heroes were honored in Northampton. A wreath-laying ceremony and memorial dedication was held at Leeds Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday afternoon.

