Massachusetts Democrats gearing up for annual convention

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Democrats are gearing up for their annual state convention.

The top task on the agenda when the delegates, alternates and party officials meet on Saturday will be to adopt a new party platform.

Talk will inevitably turn to the 2018 elections, when Democrats hope to reclaim the governor’s office.

There are three announced Democratic candidates: Newton Mayor Setti Warren, environmental activist Robert Massie and Jay Gonzalez, a top state budget official under former Democratic Gov. Deval Patrick.

All three have their work cut out for them in trying to displace Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who remains popular in polls of Massachusetts voters.

Caucuses are currently being hosted by local Democratic town committees and Democratic ward committees leading up to the convention. The caucuses are open to all registered Democrats.