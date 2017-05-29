Many Memorial Day plans were brought inside due to the weather

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the rain and the cooler temperatures most outdoors activities were brought inside. 22News is working for you with how the rain impacted people’s Memorial Day plans.

It might be known as the “unofficial start to the summer” but this Memorial Day, western Massachusetts was far from feeling warm. Instead of sunglasses and shorts, people wore long sleeves and long pants.

With temperatures in the 50s western Massachusetts was feeling more like April than May. This put western Massachusetts a good 10 to 15 degrees below average for this time of the year.

22News ran into one man continuing his Memorial Day Weekend Tag Sale outside. A little rain was not going to stop him. Paul Poli, from South Hadley, told 22News, “Saturday and Sunday were wonderful they were a great 2 days, and I’m just hoping for anything today. We don’t know how long it will be before the rain comes here so I got tents set up they can still browse around.”

Other Memorial Day activities like kayaking and boating were limited. 22News went to Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley where not many people were out on the river. Luke Brunelle, Brunelle’s Marina, told 22News, “Its been a little quiet, the water was up for the first 2 days of the weekend and today we got rain. The ‘Lady Bee’ in the back did run a couple of trips so we did get a few trips in for some people and they had some fun, but its quiet.”

Right up the street from Brunelle’s Marina, you’ll find McCray’s Farm. It seems like no matter what the temperature is, people are always craving ice cream.

Barbara Cote, McCray’s Farm, told 22News, “People come out for us, no matter what the weather. I see them out in the snow, with umbrellas, jackets.”

We might not be feeling the heat just yet but at least the 70s are in the forecast for the rest of the week.