Ludlow residents lined streets for Memorial Day parade

104th Fighter Wing conducted flyover for town's annual observance

By Published:

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents saluted veterans and applauded police and firefighters as they marched down the streets of Ludlow for the town’s annual Memorial Day Parade Monday.

Ludlow’s parade stepped-off from the Portuguese Memorial on Winsor Street at 9:00 A.M., and included a flyover from members of the 104th Fighter Wing from Barnes Air National Guard Base.

Memorial Day 2017

 

