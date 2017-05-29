Ludlow residents lined streets for Memorial Day parade

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents saluted veterans and applauded police and firefighters as they marched down the streets of Ludlow for the town’s annual Memorial Day Parade Monday.
Ludlow’s parade stepped-off from the Portuguese Memorial on Winsor Street at 9:00 A.M., and included a flyover from members of the 104th Fighter Wing from Barnes Air National Guard Base.
Click here for a schedule of Memorial Day ceremonies and parades in communities across western Massachusetts.
