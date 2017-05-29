Ludlow police: We’re still looking for the vehicle

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Department said that a driver hit a 13-year-old boy and never stopped. Police need your help identifying the pickup truck and whoever was driving it Sunday.

“Hopefully somebody finds him and turns him in,” Sergeant Dave Belanger of the Ludlow Police Department told 22News.

Ludlow police said this truck hit a 13-year-old boy on East Street, Sunday afternoon, near the intersection of Lockland Avenue.

“We’re still looking for the vehicle. It’s a light grey or beige Chevy pickup truck with four doors. People need to pay more attention to the roadway. They need to slow down and be more cautious of what’s around them,” Sgt. Belanger said.

It’s a GMC or Chevy pickup with a toolbox in the bed of the truck. The young victim suffered a minor leg injury.

In Westfield, two pedestrians were hit while trying to cross Elm Street Saturday night. That driver also didn’t stop.

“Distractions are everywhere, that’s why your eyes and ears are your best tools at keeping you safe. When crossing the street, make sure your head isn’t down looking at your phone and that you remove your headphones before crossing,” Sgt. Belanger told 22News.

A mother in Ludlow asked us not to show her face on camera but she has this advice for parents.

“Just keep a good eye on them. Tell them not to be in the roads. Don’t play in the roads. Don’t talk to strangers,” Bryanna LaPoint told 22News.

The 13-year-old and the couple from Westfield are both expected to make a full recovery.

If you have any information on the hit and runs, you’re asked to call Ludlow police at (413) 583-8305.