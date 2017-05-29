Ludlow police searching for hit & run driver

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow police are looking for the public’s help to identify the driver of a pickup truck that struck a 13 year-old boy on East Street Sunday afternoon.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas told 22News that the victim, a Springfield resident, was riding a big wheel near the intersection of East Street and Lockland Avenue, when he was struck by the truck at around 4:40 P.M. The truck’s driver did not stop following the crash.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer to be treated for minor injuries to his right leg.

Valadas said that the truck is believed to have been a silver or light gray GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck. There was a toolbox in the bed of the truck.

Police are hoping that the driver of the truck will come forward, or that someone with information about the driver will contact them. If you have any information, you are asked to call Ludlow Police at (413) 583-8305.