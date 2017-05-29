Loud music complaint led to gun arrest in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – What started as a call about loud music ended with the seizure of a stolen gun and two arrests early Monday morning, Springfield police say.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, police arrested Johran Bermudez (a.k.a. “Fatboy), 29, of Hartford, and Louis Serrano, 23, of Holyoke, following the incident in East Springfield at around 2:30 A.M.

Delaney says that officers were called to Redlands Street at around 2:30 A.M. after receiving a complaint about extremely loud music that was keeping a neighbor awake. When an officer got there, he heard loud music coming from a Honda Accord with Connecticut plates. Delaney says that the car began to drive away, but the officer did pull the vehicle over.

Inside the Accord, Delaney says the officer could see that there was a bottle of Hennessy in the front seat and a “large package” of fireworks in the back seat. The driver of the car, identified as Bermudez, did not have a license.

The officer noticed that the center console had just been adjusted, and he called for backup. Inside the console, Delaney says police found a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun, which had been reported stolen out of Hartford.

Bermudez and Serrano, the passenger inside the car, were both arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm without a license

Possession of ammunition

Receiving a stolen handgun

Possession of fireworks

Possession of an open container

Playing loud music

Bermudez faces an additional charge of driving without a license. Both men are being held pending their arraignment Tuesday in Springfield District Court.