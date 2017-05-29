Hundreds turned out for Ware Memorial Day parade

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite the heavy rain, hundreds attended the Memorial Day parade and memorial service in Ware Monday afternoon.

Patti Burby of Ware told 22News that she was not going to let her disability stop her from attending to honor those who gave their lives for their country.

“Because I appreciate service members here that have passed, and I want to show my respect to everyone,” Burby said.

There is a memorial service tradition in the town of Ware. The names of native sons who died fighting for their country are called out, and mourners reply “Here!” It is an act of deep respect of fallen heroes from this eastern Hampshire County community.

