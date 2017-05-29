Honoring veterans in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings and participating in parades. Unofficially, it marks the beginning of the summer season. Here to help us honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice is Memorial Day Observance Committee member Delfo Barabani Jr.

Advertisement