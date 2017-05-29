Heroes honored in Holyoke Memorial Day ceremony

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second year in a row, poor weather caused the cancellation of Holyoke’s annual Memorial Day parade, but that did not stop people in the city from saluting those who died in service to our country.

A ceremony was held indoors at the War Memorial Building in Holyoke starting at 9:00 A.M.

22News reporter Mike Masciadrelli was there, and spoke with veterans and others in attendance about why this solemn holiday is so meaningful to them.

