Heroes honored in Holyoke Memorial Day ceremony

Parade was cancelled due to bad weather

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) –  For the second year in a row, poor weather caused the cancellation of Holyoke’s annual Memorial Day parade, but that did not stop people in the city from saluting those who died in service to our country.

A ceremony was held indoors at the War Memorial Building in Holyoke starting at 9:00 A.M.

22News reporter Mike Masciadrelli was there, and spoke with veterans and others in attendance about why this solemn holiday is so meaningful to them.

Click here for a listing of local Memorial Day parades and events across western Massachusetts.

