Hartford looking to State of Connecticut to prevent bankruptcy

State is facing its own financial difficulties

Associated Press Published:
Connecticut State Capitol
The Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Leaders of Connecticut’s capital city are trying to persuade state legislators facing their own budget crisis to provide tens of millions of dollars in additional aid to help Hartford avoid bankruptcy.

The city is seeking $40 million more to help offset a projected $65 million deficit in next year’s roughly $600 million budget.

But that extra money comes with some strings for Hartford, such as holding the line on spending and working with local unions to cut costs. And Hartford Rep. Matthew Ritter, the House majority leader, says the recent decision by a city union to vote down a concession agreement is making it harder for the city’s legislative delegation to get support from their fellow lawmakers.

Union officials say their members have already made or will make considerable concessions.

