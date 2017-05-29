For veterans, Memorial Day is more than just a day off

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – For some people, Memorial Day is observed only as a day off from work for most Americans.

But the true meaning of Memorial Day rests in the tradition of honoring those who died for their country. It’s a tradition that thousands here in western Massachusetts observed with solemn services and parades.

Members of American Legion Post 293 in East Longmeadow told 22News what Memorial Day means to them.

“It means remembering all the sacrifices through all the years,” Walter Espinoza explained, “that men and women here made to keep our country safe.”

Christopher Mee said that it was important to honor “the veterans and all the people who fought in all the great wars who have sacrificed to keep us free as a democracy.”

These and similar sentiments were expressed during the many Memorial Day observances in Massachusetts and all across America.