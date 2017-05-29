“Cuba in Transition: Narrative & Perspective”, an art show

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Mark Guglielmo’s recent trips to Cuba are showcased in his art exhibit coming up called “Cuba in Transition: Narrative and Perspective”. He shared some of his work and showed us how some pieces were made.
“Cuba in Transition: Narrative & Perspective”
Photo-collages, interviews & field recordings
Curated by Waleska Santiago-Centeno
A.P.E Gallery
126 Main St
Northampton, MA
June 1-25, 2017
Associated Events
-Opening Reception: Friday June 9th 5-9pm (Arts Night Out)
-Narrative & Perspective from the Cuban Diaspora: A bilingual community conversation: Saturday June 17th 2pm
-Artist & Curator Talk: Thursday June 22nd 6pm
All events will be held in the gallery, free and open to the public.