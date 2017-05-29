“Cuba in Transition: Narrative & Perspective”, an art show

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Mark Guglielmo’s recent trips to Cuba are showcased in his art exhibit coming up called “Cuba in Transition: Narrative and Perspective”. He shared some of his work and showed us how some pieces were made.

“Cuba in Transition: Narrative & Perspective”

Photo-collages, interviews & field recordings

Curated by Waleska Santiago-Centeno

A.P.E Gallery

126 Main St

Northampton, MA

June 1-25, 2017

Associated Events

-Opening Reception: Friday June 9th 5-9pm (Arts Night Out)

-Narrative & Perspective from the Cuban Diaspora: A bilingual community conversation: Saturday June 17th 2pm

-Artist & Curator Talk: Thursday June 22nd 6pm

All events will be held in the gallery, free and open to the public.