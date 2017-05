CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are hoping you can recognize two men who were caught on camera breaking into a parked car outside a bar Saturday.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, the theft took place outside the Rumbleseat on Springfield Street.

The suspects, wearing light-colored hooded sweatshirts, are seen opening the car doors and looking inside the vehicle.

If you can identify them, call Chicopee Police detectives at (413) 594-1730.