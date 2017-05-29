Agawam remembers native sons killed protecting our freedom

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Several memorial day parades were cancelled, but towns like Agawam made sure to remember those who sacrificed their lives, protecting our freedom.

22News attended the town’s solemn ceremony.

The Agawam Veterans Council made sure to memorialize Robert Provost. He was 19 years old when he was captured in the Korean War and died in a prisoner of war camp. Although his remains were never returned to his family, a military service was held in his honor this month.

Provost was among the more than 70 names read of each Agawam resident killed in service to our country from the Civil War to Vietnam.

Several speakers had a different meaning of what Memorial Day is to them. Aldo Mancini from the Agawam Veterans Council summed it up.

“People that * have sacrificed for us, and can’t be here today, so we have to represent them,” said Mancini.

Ralph King Sr. was recognized as Grand Marshall of the parade, which was cancelled due to the rain.

The Agawam Veterans Council is in the process of honoring the men killed in service to our country. Each of those men will have a sign placed on the Agawam street where they lived honoring them.