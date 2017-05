WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – In the Franklin county town of Whately, veterans, many of them in wheelchairs, paid tribute to their fallen comrades this morning.

Despite being a town with fewer than 1,500 residents, Whately never fails to pause during Memorial Day weekend for solemn service remembering their soldiers who never came home.

Memorial Day 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Memorial Day at St. Thomas cemetery