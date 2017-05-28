Veterans honored at Hadley Memorial Day parade

The parade is always very well attended

Sy Becker Published:

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Memorial Day parade down Russel Street in Hadley is a stirring tribute that’s always well attended.

On the lips and in the hearts of those in attendance were expressions of how deeply they feel about the meaning of Memorial Day.

Hadley resident Beth Cook told 22News, “Memorial Day means freedom. We wouldn’t have this free country, we wouldn’t live the way we live without these soldiers.”

Continuing Coverage: Memorial Day

Rebecca Kalejaye told 22News, “It’s a time to remember all the men and women who have fought for our freedom and have served our country, and given their all so that we can stand here today.”

The most enthusiastic reception from the onlookers was reserved for the men and women who had spent part of their lives in uniform.

Memorial Day 2017

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s