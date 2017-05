SHUTESBURY, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are in the hospital following a head on crash on Route 202 in Shutesbury Sunday afternoon.

State Trooper Paul Sullivan told 22News, two cars collided on Route 202 just before 12:00 p.m.

Both drivers were rushed to the hospital by ambulance. Police haven’t released the extent of their injuries.

A portion of Route 202 was shut down for about an hour, but it has since reopened.

Police are still looking into the cause of the accident.