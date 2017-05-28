Shaving cream can saves woman’s life

SAN DIEGO, Cal. (NBC) – A woman who was hit by a stray bullet is alive and well, all thanks to a shaving cream can.

The shooting happened Friday night around 11 p.m. in San Diego, California. The 19-year-old woman was standing in the kitchen of her home when gunfire broke out down the street. Two stray bullets came through the front door, striking her in the back, right near her spine.

Tesha Turner says her sister was on her way to a sleepover when the bullet hit her bag, piercing a can of shaving cream. “This backpack saved my sister’s life, because I feel if she didn’t have this, that the bullet would have just had more force to go through her,” Turner said.

Turner says she’s relieved that her sister is okay, but is now concerned about whether the shooting will continue in the neighborhood. Police are still searching for suspects.