SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A big day for the Sabis International Charter School’s girl’s track team. The school’s 4 x 100 relay team took first place at the Division II Western Mass. track and field meet.

Along with winning the top spot in the regional meet, their run also broke the school’s record in that event.

The Sabis relay team will next be competing at the Division II state-wide track meet on Saturday, at Bridgewater State University.