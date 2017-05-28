Police: Teen shot 16-year-old, assaulted 2 officers

The victim was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The Associated Press Published:

METHUEN, Mass. (AP) — A 17-year-old Massachusetts boy has been arrested after police say he shot another teen and assaulted two officers.

Methuen police say officers responded to a report of a shooting around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. They say officers were told that three juveniles had been handling a gun at a home when the suspect shot a 16-year-old in the shoulder.

The victim was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police say the suspect assaulted two police officers as he was being taken into custody. The Methuen teen faces charges of possession of a firearm without a license, assault and battery of an officer and other offenses. He was held on $5,000 bail Saturday night.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s