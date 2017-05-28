Police investigating shots fired in Springfield

It’s not clear what damage was done, if any, or if anyone was injured

Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is currently a large police presence in the area of Florida Street in Springfield, just minutes from the downtown area.

When 22News got there, police officers were searching the area between 77 and 80 Florida St, including inside one of the houses. It’s not clear exactly what officers are searching for, but the initial report was that shots were fired in the area.

It’s not clear what, if any, damage was done, or if anyone was injured.

22News called the Springfield Police Department for more information, but they were not able to provide any more information at the time.

