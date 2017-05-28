Northampton ceremony remembers fallen service members

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Leeds Veterans Memorial Park in Northampton was the site of solemn remembrance Sunday afternoon.

Veterans groups held a wreath-laying ceremony in the name of all the servicemen and women who died fighting for their country.

The mood was somber, and yet inspiring for those who had served and lost loved ones.

Former service member Gloria Tuperkeizsis told 22News, “It’s a day of remembrance, to remember those who came before me, and did so when I went in. My brother served in Vietnam, my other brothers served in the Cuban missile crisis.”

Sunday’s service included a new memorial dedication to the founder of the Leeds Veterans Memorial Park.

