Michael Allman performs in Northampton the day after his father died

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It was an emotional day for Michael Allman, one day after his father, rock legend Gregg Allman of the Allman Brothers band, died.

Michael told 22News that he found out his father died Saturday night, while flying to his performance at the Iron Horse in Northampton. He said, “We were flying over Savannah and I waved, ‘Hi pops.’ Come to find out that was my last hey. I found that pretty cool.”

He didn’t know at the time that his father, Gregg Allman, had just passed away at his home in Savannah, Georgia. He was 69-years-old.

Alton Button on West Brookfield told 22News that Michael’s performance on the eve of Memorial Day is symbolic. He said, “Basically, you have to go by what the deceased would have wanted. If you asked Gregg, ‘Hey, should I go on tonight? Yes!’ Because the road goes on forever and we’re going to keep playing.”

The oldest son of five received support from his bandmate and daughter of another music legend.

Claudette King, the daughter of B.B. King, told 22News, “I can understand, I am supporting him. I am right beside him, telling him that it’s okay. His father will be alright and needs for him to continue doing what he’s doing in honoring his dad.”

Claudette said her father, B.B. King, also known as The King of Blues, passed away in 2015, the same year the Allman Tribute Band started.

Michael told 22News that he’s still processing the loss, but is grateful he isn’t doing it alone. He said, “Only the living suffer, so now a nation mourns with me.”

Michael noted that after Sunday night’s concert, he’s heading back home to be with family, so they can start planning the funeral arrangements for his father.