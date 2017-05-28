Memorial Day parades schedule for western Massachusetts

Chicopee parade has been cancelled due to weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is all about honoring the more than 1-million veterans who died serving our country.

22News is working for you with all of the parades that’ll be taking place across western Massachusetts.

Agawam: Begins: 10AM at Agawam Middle School Ends: Veterans’ Green

Chicopee: Cancelled due to weather

East Longmeadow: Begins: 10:50AM at High School Parking Lot

Greenfield: Begins: 10AM at Middle School Ends: Federal Street Cemetery

Hadley: Begins: 2PM at the American Legion

Holyoke: Begins: 9AM at the War Memorial at 310 Appleton St. Ends: Veterans’ Park

Ludlow: Begins: 9AM at the Portuguese Memorial on Winsor Street

Northampton: Begins: 10AM at Trinity Row Park in Florence Ends: Cemetery on Park Street

West Springfield: Begins: 10AM St. Thomas School Ends: Town Common

Westfield: Begins: 10AM North Elm Street Ends: Parker Memorial Park

