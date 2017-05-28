Memorial Day parades schedule for western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is all about honoring the more than 1-million veterans who died serving our country.
22News is working for you with all of the parades that’ll be taking place across western Massachusetts.
Agawam: Begins: 10AM at Agawam Middle School Ends: Veterans’ Green
Chicopee: Cancelled due to weather
East Longmeadow: Begins: 10:50AM at High School Parking Lot
Greenfield: Begins: 10AM at Middle School Ends: Federal Street Cemetery
Hadley: Begins: 2PM at the American Legion
Holyoke: Begins: 9AM at the War Memorial at 310 Appleton St. Ends: Veterans’ Park
Ludlow: Begins: 9AM at the Portuguese Memorial on Winsor Street
Northampton: Begins: 10AM at Trinity Row Park in Florence Ends: Cemetery on Park Street
West Springfield: Begins: 10AM St. Thomas School Ends: Town Common
Westfield: Begins: 10AM North Elm Street Ends: Parker Memorial Park