Local residents visit Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of families visited the Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Agawam Sunday to honor and remember loved ones, who sacrificed their lives, for our country.

Thousands of veterans and their family members are buried at the Massachusetts Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Agawam. It was the first veterans’ cemetery in Massachusetts, opening in 2001. The Agawam Veterans’ cemetery has become a second home for visitors.

Sarah Millimet of Agawam told 22News, “I find such peace when I come here and the families in the area where he’s buried we’ve kind of built a relationship with each other because we are all here, all the time. “

Lou Massoya, a Volunteer of Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery added, “When you see the people come here and they take such an interest in it and they always want to stop in and tell us what a great place it is.”

About 10,000 veterans are buried at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam. Many people went there Sunday to pay their respects to lost family members who made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country.

Ann Ken Knodler of Wilbraham told 22News, “My dad and my mom are buried here, and we had them moved from the Ludlow cemetery to move them here, because this is where they always wanted to be.”

Ryan McMillan of Springfield said, “It’s not about cookouts, its understanding the cost that there is. You may not see it every day and Memorial Day is just one day out of the year, but for the family of these people, Memorial Day is every day.”

