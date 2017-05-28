How to stay safe this Memorial Day weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Day weekend is the start of a dangerous season for both drivers and those who enjoy cooking outside.

The National Safety Council warns that Memorial Day weekend can be deadly for travelers. They predict more than 380 deaths and 40 thousand injuries, as a result of traffic accidents this weekend. And Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer which means more people are cooking outside with a grill.

The West Springfield Fire Department told 22News that the majority of fires they see from grills are grease fires, which are the result of people not cleaning their grills. They suggest you supervise your grill and keep everyone a safe distance away while cooking. Doctors say the most common safety mistakes result in severe burns and under cooking meats.

While cooking burgers and other meats, experts recommend using a meat thermometer to ensure the meat is not too rare. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 48 million Americans become sick with food poisoning every year.