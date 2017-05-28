Flags flying across western Massachusetts for Memorial Day

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of American flags are already flying across western Massachusetts in honor of Memorial Day. The patriotic symbol can be seen just about everywhere.

In Chicopee’s Aldenville neighborhood, many flags were flying high.

Vietnam veteran Wayne Jarvis told 22News that the flag shows his appreciation for all of the other veterans who’ve served our country. He said, “I’m proud of my country. Where else can you live where you got freedom as we do, and have freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom to do many things that we take for granted that other people can’t do in other countries?”

Jarvis noted that his father, mother, and brother all served in the military.

