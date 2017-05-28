Fire damages Cape Cod restaurant, other buildings

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) — Fire officials are assessing the stability of buildings in Provincetown where a fire ripped through the roof of a restaurant and spread to neighboring structures.

The fire at the Red Shack restaurant started around 6 p.m. Saturday and damaged two other restaurants. It happened near MacMillan Pier, a transportation hub where ferries from Boston bring thousands of visitors during the tourist season.

Provincetown Fire Chief Michael Trovato tells The Cape Cod Times (http://bit.ly/2r0BYd4) the fire seemed to originate in the Red Shack’s ventilation system. He says the fire department will check to see how stable the remaining buildings in the block are.

Fire departments from across Cape Cod responded to the smoky blaze.

Trovato says the fire remains under investigation.

