LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A child is in the hospital Sunday night, after being struck by a pickup truck in Ludlow.

Ludlow Police Sgt. David Belanger told 22News – the child was hit by a truck on East Street, at around 5:00 Sunday night.

The driver sped off, following that crash. The child was injured, but is expected to be ok.

Ludlow police are now searching for a driver in a grey pickup truck.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Ludlow Police Department, at 413-583-8305.