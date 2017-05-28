Chicopee to hold remembrance ceremony Sunday night

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An event that honors the brave men who served in Vietnam, is being held in Chicopee Sunday night.

The event at Chicopee Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park reminds us of the true meaning of Memorial Day. The annual tribute remembers the 15 men from Chicopee who gave their lives during the war.

On the eve of every Memorial Day, dozens of people from around western Massachusetts gather at the park on Chicopee Street, to honor the brave men who made the ultimate sacrifice and remember the lives of those who are still missing in action.

Chicopee’s local chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America hold the event every year.

The City of Chicopee has a long history of military appreciation and importance. In 2014, Chicopee became a Purple Heart community. Purple Heart Medals are awarded for wounds suffered in combat.

If you’re interested in attending this memorial, the service begins at 7 P.M. The event will include poetry readings, the placing of a wreath and cross, and a rifle salute.