Car crashed into two poles in Springfield

The woman was rushed to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

David Blewett Published: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One woman is in the hospital after a crash early this Sunday morning in Springfield.

Springfield police captain Brian Keenan told 22News, police were called to the intersection of Boston Rd. and Harvey St. around 4:30 this Sunday morning for a crash.

When they got there, they found a woman crashed into two utility poles, rolling her car over in the process. The woman was rushed to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

No word on what caused her to crash in the first place.

