Authorities: Pedestrian hit, killed by police cruiser

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) – Authorities in Massachusetts say a police cruiser hit and killed a pedestrian early Sunday morning on Cape Cod.

Barnstable police Sgt. Jason Laber says the crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near 1358 Falmouth Road (Route 28). Details on what led up to the crash weren’t immediately available.

Massachusetts State Police later commented, saying that the victim was an adult male who was walking across the center of the road, rather than at a crosswalk. State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction also determined that the Barnstable officer was responding to a call; the cruiser’s lights and siren were activated at the time of the crash.

Sgt. Laber said the officer driving the cruiser was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name. The Massachusetts State Police will continue to assist in the investigation.